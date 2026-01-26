BDO raises P100 billion in 5th Asean Sustainability Bonds issue

BDO Unibank Inc. successfully raised P100 billion for its fifth Peso-denominated Asean Sustainability Bonds issue, 20 times oversubscribed against the original offer of P5 billion.

This issuance saw robust participation from retail and institutional investors, prompting the early close of the offer period on January 16, 2026.

The bank has raised an aggregate of P386.7 billion Sustainability Bonds in five issuances since January 2022.

The bank's latest Asean Sustainability Bond has a tenor of three years and a coupon rate of 5.7125 percent per annum.

The issue, settlement, and listing date is on January 26, 2026. The net proceeds are intended to support the bank’s lending activities and diversify funding sources and to finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework.

Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger of this issuance, with BDO Unibank Inc. and Standard Chartered Bank as selling agents, and BDO Capital & Investment Corporation as financial advisor. (PR)