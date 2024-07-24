BDO raises P55.7B in 3rd Asean Sustainability Bond issue

BDO Unibank Inc. successfully raised P55.7 billion in fresh funds in its third Peso-denominated Asean Sustainability Bond issue, more than 11x oversubscribed vs the original offer of P5 billion.

The issuance was supported by strong demand from both retail and institutional investors that also prompted the early closing of the offer period on July 16, 2024.

The latest Asean Sustainability Bonds have a tenor of one-and-a-half (1.5) years and bear a coupon rate of 6.325 percent per annum. The issue, settlement, and listing date is on July 24, 2024.

The net proceeds of the issuance are intended to finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework and diversify the bank’s funding sources.

ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch was the sole arranger and sustainability coordinator, while BDO Unibank Inc. and ING were the selling agents.

BDO Capital & Investment Corporation was the financial advisor. (PR)