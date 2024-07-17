BDO shortens offer period for third Asean Sustainability Bond issue

BDO Unibank Inc. said it has shortened the offer period for its third Peso-denominated Asean Sustainability Bond issue.

Originally set to run from July 8 to 19, 2024, the bank decided to close the offer period early, on July 16, 2024, following strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

The latest Asean Sustainability Bonds have a tenor of one-and-a-half (1.5) years and bear a coupon rate of 6.325 percent per annum. The issue, settlement, and listing date will be on July 24, 2024.

The net proceeds of the issuance are intended to finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework and diversify the bank’s funding sources.

ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch was the sole arranger, while BDO Unibank Inc. and ING were the selling agents. BDO Capital & Investment Corporation was the financial advisor. (PR)