Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque end engagement

ACTRESS Bea Alonzo broke her silence on Sunday, February 11, 2024, confirming that she and actor Dominic Roque ended their engagement.

In an Instagram post, Alonzo said that “it was not an easy decision” to mutually decide to “amicably” end their engagement.

“We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions, and insults,” wrote Alonzo.

Alonzo highlighted the invasion of privacy, with some spreading baseless and false stories without their consent, prompting the couple to share the announcement for their peace of mind and that of their families.

“Some created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false, so we felt the need to share this announcement with great sadness, for our peace of mind and our families,” wrote Alonzo.

On February 6, Boy Abunda confirmed during his talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" that Alonzo and Roque called it quits.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” Tito Boy said.