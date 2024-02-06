Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque part ways

CELEBRITY couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have called it quits.
The news was confirmed by Boy Abunda during his talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” Tito Boy said.
"As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea,” Boy added.
Speculations about their breakup arose when the couple had yet to make any wedding plans. Netizens also noticed a lack of recent photos featuring the two on their social media accounts.
Alonzo and Roque had announced their engagement in July 2023, following a public revelation of their relationship in August 2021.