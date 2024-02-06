Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque part ways

CELEBRITY couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have called it quits.

The news was confirmed by Boy Abunda during his talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” Tito Boy said.

"As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea,” Boy added.