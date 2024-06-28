'Begging Jesus' statue finds home at Baclaran Church

IF THE Manila Cathedral in Intramuros has the “Homeless Jesus” statue, the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City has the "Begging Jesus" sculpture.

In a report by CBCP News, the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, also known as Baclaran Church, launched on Thursday, June 27, 2024, the "Begging Jesus" statue.

"We hope that the life-size image will encourage charity and nurture devotion through a genuine concern for the most abandoned and the poor," said the Baclaran Church as quoted by CBCP News.

“May this sculpture prompt us to show kindness and solidarity with our neglected brothers and sisters,” it furthered.

No less than Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula blessed and unveiled the bronze statue, wherein Christ can be seen sitting on the ground, head bowed and covered in cloak, and hands outstretched.

“This image honors above all the truth that Christ is the visible image of the invisible God” Advincula said during the Mass.

The statue, which is located just inside the church's compound, was crafted by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz.

Schmalz is also the artist of the “Homeless Jesus” sculpture found at the Manila Cathedral since April 2022. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)