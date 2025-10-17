Bell ringing, noise barrage vs corruption set at Novaliches Cathedral

BELLS will ring and noise will be loud at the Cathedral Shrine and Parish of the Good Shepherd in Quezon City as civil society organizations and religious groups hold the weekly “White Friday Protest” October 17, 2025, to continuously denounce massive corruption in the country.

In a social media post, the Novaliches Cathedral invited the faithful to join the Kalembang Kontra Korapsyon activity of the Trillion Peso March Movement starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

“Come join us in fighting corruption and graft. Let's follow God's will and fight corruption!” the Novaliches Cathedral said.

Those planning to attend are urged to wear white shirts or ribbons.

They are also encouraged to bring candles, placards with appropriate messages, and noisemakers.

“This is a sign of solidarity in the fight against corruption and graft in our country,” the cathedral said.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. with a Holy Mass, followed by singing and messages at 7 p.m.

It will conclude with candle lighting, bell ringing, and a noise barrage at 8 p.m. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)