Bernardo tags Escudero, Binay, Revilla in flood control mess

RETIRED Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo on Thursday, September 25, 2025, implicated Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero and former senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Nancy Binay in flood control project anomalies.

During the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation into the alleged anomalies, Bernardo read his affidavit in which he admitted his own wrongdoings, particularly in allowing government officials to use him for illegal activities.

“Ako po ay umaamin sa aking maling nagawa. Ako po ay hindi naging matatag at tapat sa pagpapatupad ng tungkulin na ipinagkatiwala sa akin ng ating pamahalaan at sambayanan. Taos-puso at puno ng pagsisisi na ako ay humihingi ng kapatawaran sa Diyos, sa ating bansa at kababayan, gayon din sa aking pamilya, mga kaibigan, at sa lahat ng aking binigo,” Bernardo said.

(I admit to my mistakes. I was neither strong nor faithful in carrying out the duty entrusted to me by the government and our people. With all sincerity and regret, I ask forgiveness from God, our country, my fellow citizens, my family, friends, and everyone I failed.)

“Nakagawa ako ng pagkakamali at pinahintulutan ko ang aking sarili na maging kasangkapan sa pagpapatupad ng isang masamang gawain. Handa akong gawin ang lahat ng nararapat upang maiwasto ang aking kamalian at maiwasan na ito’y mangyari muli,” he added.

(I made mistakes and allowed myself to be used in carrying out wrongful acts. I am ready to do whatever is necessary to correct my errors and prevent this from happening again.)

Bernardo confirmed working with former Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara in the collection and delivery of kickbacks to project proponents.

He claimed to have delivered about P160 million to Escudero, through businessman Maynard Ngu, as obligations for four projects in Valenzuela and Marinduque. The projects were included in the bicameral version of the 2025 proposed national budget and later appeared in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) with a total cost of P800 million.

He said Ngu is a close friend and campaign contributor of Escudero.

“Finally, I would like to add that deliveries of cash were personally made by me to Maynard Ngu at his office in Manila,” Bernardo said.

In 2024, Bernardo said Binay’s “staff and trusted confidant,” Carleen Villa, called him and asked for a commitment of 15 percent from three flood control projects in Malolos City, Pulilan, and Balagtas in Bulacan, with a total cost of P250 million.

“Engineer Alcantara collected the 15 percent commitment, or about P37 million, which was turned over to me and which I then delivered to (former) senator Binay at a house in Quezon City,” he said.

Bernardo also corroborated Alcantara’s claim linking Revilla to anomalous flood control projects.

He said he personally delivered P125 million to Revilla’s house in Cavite as his commission for five projects in Pandi, Plaridel, and Baliuag, Bulacan, with a total cost of P500 million.

Bernardo further implicated Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar in the scheme, saying he received 15 percent from P2.85 billion worth of projects in Bulacan.

“Engineer Alcantara from time to time would collect and deliver the agreed 15 percent commitment to me, which I delivered or caused to be delivered to Usec. Olaivar in Magallanes, Makati, and other places,” he said.

Bernardo also confirmed the links between Alcantara and Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.

“Congressman Zaldy Co one time called me to say that he met Engineer Alcantara and wanted to confirm, ‘Maayos bang kausap si Engineer Alcantara?’ to which I replied, ‘Maayos po.’ Engineer Alcantara told me that Congressman Co was asking for a 25 percent commission and that of that amount, two percent was to be shared equally between him and myself. In his exact words, ‘Boss, hati na tayo sa two percent,’” he said.

(Congressman Zaldy Co once called me to say that he met Engineer Alcantara and wanted to confirm, "Is Engineer Alcantara a reliable person to deal with?" to which I replied, "Yes, he is." Engineer Alcantara told me that Congressman Co was asking for a 25 percent commission and that two percent of it was to be shared equally between him and me. In his exact words, "Boss, let’s split the 2 percent.")

“Furthermore, Engr. Alcantara would tell me every time that he made deliveries of cash to Cong. Zaldy Co in compliance with his commitment to Cong. Zaldy Co,” he added.

In an affidavit submitted to the Department of Justice Tuesday, September 23, 2025, Alcantara said from 2022 to 2025, Co received about P8.75 billion worth of kickbacks from 426 Bulacan flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)