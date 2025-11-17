Bersamin, Pangandaman resign

EXECUTIVE Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman have resigned from their respective posts.

In a press conference on Monday, November 17, 2025, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted the resignation of Bersamin and Pangandaman.

The resignation, she added, was made voluntarily “out of delicadeza.”

Castro said the two ranking Cabinet officials offered their respective resignation following the implication of their offices in the flood control anomalies.

Former Ako-Bicol partylist representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co, who recently broke his silence in relation to the corruption surrounding the implementation of government flood control projects, implicated Pangandaman and Bersamin’s nephew, Undersecretary Adrian Bersamin, who heads the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.

Co said Pangandaman and the younger Bersamin were aware of the P100 billion insertions ordered by Marcos in the 2025 national budget.

Castro said Marcos appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto as the new executive secretary.

Recto will be replaced by Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go.

Marcos also assigned DBM Assistant Secretary Rolando Toledo as the agency’s officer in-charge. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)