Bersamin: PH still 'very stable' amid flood control anomalies

EXECUTIVE Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Wednesday, September 10, 2025, that the Philippine government is in a “very stable” situation amid issues of corruption related to anomalous flood control projects.

In an interview with reporters, Bersamin said he does not consider the implication of several personalities, including lawmakers from both chambers of Congress, a “threat” or “obstacle.”

“Very, very stable because alam mo ‘yan, internal dynamics lang ‘yan, normal sa atin ‘yan (you know, that’s only internal dynamics and that’s normal). There were eras or periods in our history that there were more supposedly perceived to be destabilizing,” Bersamin said.

“I don't see any threats... I don't see any obstacles yet, because these are still resource persons speaking. So, I will leave the dynamics diyan sa dalawang houses of Congress because that is outside of our purview,” he added.

He, however, admitted that he is concerned about the turnout of events stemming from the order of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to conduct an in-depth investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

“Like any other citizen, I am also concerned. I will just leave it first to the bodies that are doing the investigation,” Marcos said.

Marcos ordered a probe into anomalous flood control projects during his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in July, in light of massive flooding in communities during a series of weather disturbances.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have launched their respective investigations on the matter.

In the spotlight amid these investigations were several contractors of flood control projects, including the Discayas, who own several multibillion-peso luxury vehicles; Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials who lost millions in casino gambling; and congressmen and senators who allegedly received kickbacks from flood control projects.

Marcos himself also found “ghost” and substandard flood control projects in Bulacan, one of the most flood-prone provinces in the country.

These events exposed billion-peso corruption schemes in the implementation of government flood control projects, angering the public. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)