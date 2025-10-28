BFP, PNP now on heightened alert for Undas

MANILA – The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Tuesday said it will put all of its units under heightened alert or Code Blue from Oct. 28 to 29, and full alert or Code Red from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 as part of this year’s observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day or Undas.

At a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) media forum, BFP Public Information Service director Senior Supt. Bonifacio Carta said around 27,500 firefighters will be deployed to provide immediate emergency response and strengthen fire prevention efforts in cemeteries, transport terminals and other places for public convergence, under its Oplan Kaluluwa (Soul).

He added that they will also set up first aid service team stations and motorist assistance desks in anticipation of an influx of travelers.

“Magde-deploy tayo ng mga fire truck and ambulance [for] visibility sa mga strategic locations sa ating buong bansa in coordination with the local government officials na nakakasakop sa ating mga fire stations sa buong bansa (We will deploy fire trucks and ambulances for visibility in strategic locations across the country in coordination with local government officials which has jurisdiction over our fire stations)," he said.

50K cops for Undas

At the same forum, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said a total of 50,253 police personnel will be deployed nationwide, more than twice last year’s deployment of around 21,000 officers.

Of the total, 35,661 personnel will be stationed in 5,065 cemeteries and columbaria across the country, and 6,475 will be deployed to motorist assistance hubs and major thoroughfares. The rest will be stationed at airports, bus stations and seaports to assist travelers and returning residents.

A total of 5,015 Police Assistance Desks (PADS) will also be operational in cemeteries, transport terminals and major thoroughfares as part of the “Ligtas Undas 2025” security plan. Each PADS will be manned by uniformed personnel, supported by village watchmen, and other force multipliers.

“We call on the public to observe cemetery rules and avoid bringing prohibited items such as bladed weapons, liquor, or gambling paraphernalia,” Tuaño said.

Acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the PNP will be placed under a heightened alert status from Oct. 29, 2025 until of Nov. 3, 2025, even as no security threats have been detected yet.

Under this status, the PNP will increase its personnel strength by 25 percent to reinforce existing deployments in public places such as cemeteries, transport terminals, major roads, and other areas of convergence. Regional directors have been authorized to further adjust deployment depending on local security conditions.

Security attention will be particularly focused on five major cemeteries in Metro Manila — the Manila North Cemetery, Manila South Cemetery, Bagbag Public Cemetery, Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina and San Juan Public Cemetery.

“To ensure faster coordination and real-time response, police personnel deployed in the field will be equipped with body-worn cameras directly linked to the PNP Command Center, while Unified 911 hotlines and radio networks remain active for immediate assistance,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation, at the same forum, assured travelers that the country’s transportation systems are fully prepared for the Undas rush, emphasizing that all ports, terminals and railways have been inspected and placed on heightened alert to manage the expected surge of passengers and tourists.

The DILG, for its part, reported that 45,712 force multipliers composed of village watchmen, radio groups and civic organizations will be mobilized to assist the PNP in maintaining civilian safety and orderliness in all public areas.

In a memorandum dated Oct. 24, the DILG earlier reminded all local officials to take proactive measures to guarantee that cemeteries, roads, and communities remain safe, clean, and orderly throughout Undas. (PNA)