BI: Alice Guo did not pass thru PH immigration

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Monday, September 9, 2024, that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo left the country illegally, as her passport did not bear Philippine immigration stamps.

“We have reviewed the contents of her passport upon her arrival and found out that she has the same immigration stamps as her alleged sister Shiela… No Philippine stamps were found in both passports, showing that they left the country illegally without undergoing regular immigration inspection,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco in a statement.

Tansingco stressed that the BI immediately conducted a review of Guo’s Philippine passport, which was presented upon her arrival from Indonesia last September 6, 2024.

Guo’s passport was issued on September 4, 2020 in Angeles, Pampanga, is valid until 2030. It also states that she was born in Tarlac, Tarlac.

Tansingco also responded on Monday amid criticism on photos of BI agents during Guo’s arrest in Indonesia.

“Just like our colleagues at the NBI, we believe this has been misinterpreted, as the agents were just elated having completed the operation successfully,” he said.

“There is no inappropriate conduct, and no disrespect was intended. We take our work seriously and remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism,” he added.

Tansingco said that Guo’s statements during the Senate hearing Monday, September 9, will provide a big piece in the puzzle on her illegal departure and the establishment of illegal online gaming in the Philippines.

Guo attended Monday the resumption of the Senate hearing on the criminal activities linked to offshore gambling operations. (LMY)