BI deploys additional personnel for Holy Week exodus

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has intensified its deployment of frontline personnel in major international airports to manage the expected surge in passenger volume during the Holy Week.

“We anticipate a significant increase in passenger traffic this Holy Week. Our officers are fully deployed to ensure smooth and efficient processing, but we strongly advise the public to arrive early and come prepared with complete documents,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said in a statement Monday.

Viado reminded travelers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flight and ensure that all required travel documents are secured in advance to avoid delays.

He also advised government workers traveling abroad, even for personal purposes, that they are required to present travel authority from their respective agencies.

Minors traveling alone are likewise reminded to secure the necessary travel clearance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Foreign nationals who have stayed in the Philippines for more than six months are reminded to secure their Emigration Clearance Certificates before departure.

Meanwhile, registered foreigners holding ACR I-Cards are advised to obtain their reentry permits ahead of time through BI offices or at the BI One-Stop-Shop in NAIA.

He added that the Bureau continues to utilize its e-gates system, which significantly reduces processing time and enhances efficiency at immigration counters.

Travelers are also advised to fill out their eTravel via its website at eTravel.gov.ph or via the eGovPH super app. The use of the eTravel, Viado said, is free of charge.

Viado emphasized that early processing of these requirements helps decongest airport queues and ensures a more seamless travel experience for all passengers.

The move is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to improve the delivery of government services, especially during peak travel seasons. (PNA)