BI intercepts Filipinos recruited to work as soldiers abroad

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) issued a warning on the trafficking of Filipino men to work as soldiers abroad, after several incidents showing targeting them.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado issued a warning against the scheme, stressing the grave danger posed by such operations.

“This is a deeply alarming trend. These groups are deceiving Filipinos into working as armed personnel in undisclosed locations, putting their lives at serious risk. We strongly warn the public: do not fall for offers that sound too good to be true, especially those recruited through social media,” he added.

On March 31, a 52-year-old male Filipino victim was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 after presenting himself as a tourist traveling abroad to visit a friend.

However, primary inspection officers noted inconsistencies in his statements, prompting their referral to the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) for secondary inspection.

He later revealed that he is an army reservist, and was actually recruited to work in a foreign military. He was recruited on Facebook, and was made to pose as a tourist. He was offered a monthly salary of USD2,500 with a sign on bonus of USD25,000.

The following day, two victims, aged 38 and 39, were stopped at the Clark International Airport Terminal 2 before boarding a Cebu Pacific flight bound for Bangkok, Thailand.

The passengers initially claimed they were former work colleagues traveling for a vacation. Further interviews revealed that the two were also recruited online to serve as soldiers abroad, with promises of a USD1,500 monthly salary and a USD30,000 joining bonus.

The victims disclosed that they were contacted through a Facebook group and communicated with recruiters via the messaging application WhatsApp, where they were instructed to proceed to Thailand and await further travel arrangements.

On April 5, two more men aged 49 and 50, were intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 attempting to work as soldiers abroad by crossing through Ethiopia.

A few days after, on April 12 at NAIA Terminal 1, another 51-year-old victim was intercepted trying to cross through China to work abroad as a soldier.

The warning is in line with the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s drive to protect Filipinos from human trafficking and illegal recruitment. (PNA)