BI intercepts suspected trafficking victim at Davao airport

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted a 38-year-old Filipina believed to be a victim of illegal recruitment and human trafficking at Davao International Airport on March 27, 2026.

In a statement, the BI said the passenger was stopped from boarding a Cebu Pacific flight to Thailand after immigration officers flagged inconsistencies in her statements and travel documents during primary inspection.

The woman, who was traveling with her aunt, was referred for secondary inspection after both failed to present proper documentation, including a required travel authority for the latter, who claimed to be a government employee.

During further questioning by the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-Probes), the passenger admitted she was actually bound for Albania for work as a cleaner after being recruited through Facebook.

She said she was instructed to stay in Thailand for about 45 days while her employment documents were being processed and to pay a placement fee equivalent to half of her expected P50,000 monthly salary.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the case reflects evolving tactics of illegal recruiters who use deceptive travel arrangements to exploit Filipinos.

"We will not allow our ports to be used as gateways for human trafficking." Viado said.

The BI has coordinated with authorities for further investigation and possible filing of charges, while the victim has been turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance and case build-up. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)