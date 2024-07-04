BI nabs American, Chinese fugitives

OPERATIVES of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) captured on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, two foreign nationals who are fugitives in their countries.

A Chinese and an American were apprehended in two different operations by the BI fugitive search team in the cities of Parañaque and Las Piñas, Norman Tansingco, immigration commissioner, said.

At the request of the US and Chinese governments, who wanted the bureau's assistance in tracking down the fugitives so they could be deported and convicted for their claimed crimes, Tansingco issued mission orders for the arrest of the two foreign nationals.

Mark Andrew Baldwin, a 50-year-old American national, was taken into custody at his home in Angela Village, Barangay Talon Kuatro, Las Piñas City.

The US embassy said Baldwin was charged with gun possession by a convicted felon and a superior court in Cherokee County, Georgia, issued an arrest warrant. The State Department revoked his passport; therefore, he is also undocumented.

On the other hand, Deng Hongfu, a 32-year-old Chinese fugitive, was captured along C. Street Santos, Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City, and is being sought for financial offenses.

The public security department in Chibi City, China reportedly issued a warrant for Deng's arrest.

Deng was accused of operating an illegal enterprise by selling shares of stocks with the proper permit since 2018.

Due to his status as an undesirable alien, the BI placed him on a watchlist and blacklist early this year, and he is currently on their wanted list.

Further investigation revealed that Deng is an unauthorized foreigner since the Chinese government revoked his passport.

On March 8, 2019, he landed in the Philippines and hasn't left since.

In anticipation of their deportation, both fugitives are currently being held at the BI warden facility in Taguig City. (Michelle Mita, UP Tacloban Intern)