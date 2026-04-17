BI to deport arrested Indian, Chinese

MANILA – Two foreigners arrested in separate operations are up for deportation, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported Friday.

In a news release, the BI said Indian national Lovepreet Singh, 24, was arrested in Antipolo City on April 10 while Xu Yinling, 35, was arrested on March 7 in Makati City.

The Indian failed to present his passport and visa, rendering him an undocumented alien. The BI also found out his involvement in usurious lending activities.

Meanwhile, Xu was the subject of a detention warrant issued by the Beilun Branch of the Ningbo Public Security Bureau in China on March 24, 2022 for money laundering.

Reports from Chinese authorities indicated that Xu, in conspiracy with several cohorts, facilitated the transfer of illicit proceeds through underground banking channels as part of a suspected money laundering operation. (Bong Patinio/PNA)