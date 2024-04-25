BI urged to shed light on influx of Chinese students in PH

SENATOR Francis Escudero urged the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday, April 25, 2024, to shed light on the reported increase of Chinese students in Cagayan region that has raised concern over national security especially amid the ongoing territorial dispute between the Philippines and China.

In a television interview, Escudero, chairperson of the Senate committee on higher education, said that in the event of a Senate investigation, the BI should be the first agency to be summoned to explain its procedures in allowing the entry of Chinese nationals, especially students, in the country.

He noted that while the BI is being strict to Filipinos travelling abroad, they are being lenient with the entry of Chinese nationals.

"Ang uunahin dapat nating ipatatawag ay ang Immigration. Bakit nila pinapasok kung talagang walang patunay na ang mga Chinese na iyan ay mag-aaral dito at nag-apply na lamang (ng student visa) nang dumating na sa bansa?" Escudero said.

(The first thing we should call is Immigration. Why do they let them in if there is really no proof that those Chinese will study here and just applied (for a student visa) when they arrived in the country.)

"Kung talagang may duda na mga espiya ang mga iyan ay bakit hindi ginawa ng Bureau of Immigration ang kanilang trabaho? Katulad lamang iyan ng naging problema sa Pogo. Reklamo sila ng reklamo dahil ang dami raw Chinese sa Pogo. Ang tanong ko, paano ba iyan nakapasok dito? Bakit pinayagan ng BI at sino ba ang kumita d'yan kung saka-sakali," he added, referring to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

(If those are really suspected spies why didn't the Bureau of Immigration do their job? That's just like the problem with Pogo. They complain because there are so many Chinese in Pogo. My question is, how did that get in here? Why did BI allow it and who profited from it by any chance?)

Escudero emphasized, however, that until proven otherwise, the accusations against these Chinese nationals remain baseless, unfair and should not cause undue alarm.

"Sa ngayon ay wala pa tayong dapat ipangamba maliban na lamang kung may sapat na katibayan o ebidensya," he said.

(So far, we have nothing to fear unless there is enough evidence.)

"Pero kung ang mga basehan lamang ay dahil may base ang Tsina sa West Philippine Sea (WPS), na may isyu tayo ngayon sa kanila kaya malamang espiya ang mga estudyanteng Chinese nationals sa Cagayan kaya dapat ipagbawalang ang mga iyan, hindi naman siguro dapat ganun,” he added.

(But if the only grounds are because China has a base in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), which we now have an issue with, so the Chinese nationals students in Cagayan are probably spies and they should be banned, maybe that shouldn't be the case.)

Senator Risa Hontiveros earlier filed Senate Resolution 1001, urging the chamber’s Committee on National Defense and Security to look into the reported influx of Chinese students in the country, particularly in Cagayan, and its national security implications.

In a statement on Thursday, April 25, Senator Win Gatchalian said he will also file a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry into foreign students' alleged payment of up to P2 million to get degrees in Cagayan.

He cited the report on alleged payments for degrees received by Dr. Chester Cabalza, a University of the Philippines professor and founding president of the Think Tank International Development and Security Cooperation, from locals, including his fellow professors.

Despite having been enrolled, Cabalza said that based on the reports, the Chinese students are not attending classes.

The Commission on Higher Education earlier urged Cabalza to formalize his complaint with the necessary evidence, including concerns that degrees are turning to milking cows, before it initiates an investigation. The commission assured due process for all parties.

"Bagama't sinusuportahan natin ang internationalization sa ating mga kolehiyo at pamantasan, pati na rin ang pagpasok ng mga mag-aaral mula sa ibang bansa, mahalagang protektahan natin ang integridad ng ating sistema ng edukasyon. Kailangang mabigyan natin ng linaw ang mga alegasyong may mga mag-aaral mula sa ibang bansa na nagbabayad para sa kanilang degree nang hindi pumapasok sa paaralan," said Gatchalian.

(While we support internationalization in our colleges and universities, as well as the entry of students from other countries, it is important that we protect the integrity of our education system. We need to clear up allegations that students from other countries are paying for their degrees without going to school.)

"Kung lumabas sa mga imbestigasyon na may mga kolehiyo, pamantasan, at mga opisyal nilang sangkot sa mga pakanang ito, kailangan natin silang panagutin. Hindi natin dapat ibinebenta ang mga diploma mula sa ating mga kolehiyo at pamantasan," he added.

(If investigations show that colleges, universities, and their officials are involved in these schemes, we must hold them accountable. We should not sell diplomas from our colleges and universities.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)