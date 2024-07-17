Bicam panel okays Philippine Maritime Zones Bill revised version

THE bicameral conference committee approved the revised version of Philippine Maritime Zones Bill on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Senator Francisco Tolentino, joined by minority leader Koko Pimentel III and Senator Win Gatchalian, represented the Senate during the meeting, while the House panel was composed of Negros Occidental Third District Representative Francisco Benitez, Pangasinan Third District Representative Maria Rachel Arenas, and Rizal Second District Representative Emigdio Tanjuatco III.

Discussed by the conference committee were the disagreements on the provisions of Senate Bill 2493 and House Bill 7819, which both target to secure and protect the rights and entitlements of the Philippines, including its maritime zones, in compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Tolentino emphasized the importance of the revised version, stressing that it will clarify things, especially those related to the country’s maritime boundaries and the laws governing which areas Filipinos can sail and fish, among others.

“Malinawag na yung karapatan kung saan yung boundary natin. Maliwanag na may batas tayo kung saan tayo pwede maglayag at mangisda,” Tolentino said in an interview with the media. (Grezel Balbutin, VSU intern)