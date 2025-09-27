Bicol dioceses to hold 2nd collections for typhoon-hit Masbate

THE dioceses in the Bicol Region are rallying around Masbate, which was the hardest hit province by the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

This after the Dioceses of Legazpi, Daet, and Sorsogon all ordered the holding of second collections for the benefit of Masbate.

"Our second collection this Sunday, 28 September 2025, including the Anticipated Masses on Saturday, will be set aside for aid to the Diocese of Masbate, which has been severely affected by Typhoon Opong," said the Legazpi diocese.

"I am directing that a second collection during all Masses be made in all the parishes and quasi-parishes of the Diocese of Daet this coming Sunday, September 28, 2025. The proceeds of this collection will be sent to the Diocese of Masbate to assist them in their recovery and rebuilding efforts," said the Daet diocese.

"As we continue to pray and offer sacrifices for our brothers and sisters who have suffered the effects of Typhoon Opong, we will have a second collection in our parishes, kapilyas, and communities during all Masses," said the Sorsogon diocese.

The Archdiocese of Caceres and Diocese of Virac are also calling for donations be sent to Masbate.

"Masbate was severely hit by Typhoon Opong. She needs our help. Kindly send your donations to Caritas Masbate," said the Caceres archdiocese.

"Our beloved brothers and sisters in Masbate are in need of help due to the damages caused by Typhoon Opong. Homes have been destroyed, livelihoods are truly affected, and many are left with urgent needs for shelter, food, and basic necessities. We humbly knock at your generous hearts to extend a helping hand to the STS Opong victims of the Diocese of Masbate," said the Virac diocese.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Masbate was the hardest hit by the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

Masbate Governor Richard Kho said that a total of 6,680 families or 21,861 individuals have been affected by Opong in the province. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)