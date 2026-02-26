Bicol wage board: Public consultations vital in wage setting process

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Bicol said the series of public hearings and consultations recently held across the region will play a crucial role in determining the new minimum wage rate for its workers.

In a statement, the Bicol Region wage board said this is especially as the public consultations and hearings saw a high number of participation from all stakeholders.

"These consultations and public hearings are vital in ensuring that the wage-setting process remains consultative, transparent, and grounded on the actual conditions faced by both workers and employers," the Bicol Region wage board said.

With the hearings and consultations done, the RTWPB Bicol bared that it is currently deep into deliberations for the much awaited wage order for Bicol Region workers.

It said representatives from the government, labor, and management sectors are now discussing the possible increase in the minimum pay of workers.

"With the conclusion of the consultations and public hearings, the Board has proceeded with formal deliberations, taking into consideration relevant socioeconomic indicators, including inflation, cost of living, productivity, and the capacity of employers to pay," said the RTWPB Bicol.

To note, the Bicol Region wage board is the last RTWPB that has yet to issue a wage order in the latest wage review cycle.

This as the last wage order issued by the RTWPB Bicol took effect only last April 5, 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)