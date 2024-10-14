Big-time fuel price hike on October 15

THERE will be an almost P3 per liter price increase on diesel and gasoline on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel, Petrogazz, Caltex, and Seaoil said there will be a P2.65 per liter price increase for gasoline and P2.70 per liter on diesel.

Pump prices for kerosene will also go up by P2.60 per liter.

It will be the highest price increase on fuel over the past months and in the last four weeks of upward adjustments.

The price hike will take effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, for all the firms except for Cleanfuel, which will increase the prices at 4:01 p.m. of the same day.

The Department of Energy earlier cited the ongoing geopolitical concerns, production cuts, and unplanned refinery outages as among the reasons for the continuous price increase on fuel. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)