Big-time fuel price rollback set for August 27

THERE will be a big-time rollback on the prices of fuel on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Caltex, Seaoil and Cleanfuel said prices of diesel will be lower by P1.90 per liter, gasoline by P1.15 per liter, and kerosene by P1.80.

The price adjustment will take effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday, except for Cleanfuel, which will implement the rollback at 12:01 a.m.

Last week, petroleum firms implemented a price increase on gasoline by P1, diesel by P1.20, and kerosene by P1. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)