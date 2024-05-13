Big-time price rollback for gasoline

PETROLEUM firms will implement a big-time rollback on gasoline on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Seaoil, Cleanfuel and Pilipinas Shell said there will be a P2 per liter price decrease on gasoline, P.50 per liter rollback on diesel, and P.85 per liter on kerosene.

Cleanfuel will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 a.m. while Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will have it effective starting 6 a.m.

It is the biggest price rollback for gasoline over the past four weeks.

Last week, the cost of diesel went down by P.90 per liter and P.75 per liter on gasoline. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)