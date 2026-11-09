Big-time rollback set on November 10, 2026

THERE will be a big-time oil price hike on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said prices of gasoline will go down by P16.80 per liter, while diesel will drop by P4.10 per liter and kerosene by P3.70 per liter.

In a press conference, DOE Secretary Sharon Garin said the country’s total stock of fuel can last for around 50 days.

She said gasoline could last up to 51.64 days, kerosene by 143.07 days, and diesel by 53.95 days.

Garin said the country also has jet fuel stock good for 55.62 days, fuel oil for 55.97 days and LPG 29.84 days.

As of November 5, the DOE has distributed P1,237,718,683.18 worth of fuel subsidy with 110,211 public utility vehicle drivers beneficiaries. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)