Fuel prices surge amid US-Iran conflict

THERE will be another big-time increase in fuel prices on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, Caltex and Petrogazz said there will be additional P1.20 on diesel, P1.90 per liter on gasoline and P1.50 per liter on kerosene.

The price adjustment will take effect from 6 a.m. onwards.

The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB) earlier said the increase is impacted by the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

Israeli armed forces announced on Saturday morning, February 28, a pre-emptive strike across several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, targeting military installations, air defense systems, missile sites, and nuclear-related infrastructure.

The United States military joined the campaign with long-range strikes involving missiles and aerial assets.

US President Donald Trump labeled the escalation a “major combat operation” aimed at dismantling threats from Tehran’s regime while urging a collapse of Iranian hardline rule.

He announced that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)