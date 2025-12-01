Bigtime price rollback for diesel, kerosene

THERE will be a bigtime price decrease on diesel and kerosene on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Petrogazz, Caltex and Cleanfuel said there will be a P2.90 per liter price rollback for diesel and P3.20 per liter kerosene.

The price of gasoline will slightly increase by P.20 per liter.

The price adjustment will be effective from 6 a.m. onwards.

The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau earlier said the oil price rollback is influenced by the possible ceasefire of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that could lift Western sanctions on Russian oil, and prospects of oversupply in the oil market. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)