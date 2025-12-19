Bill filed to regularize casual workers after 5 years of service

1TAHANAN Partylist Representative Nathan Oducado filed a bill pushing for casual and contractual government employees to achieve Civil Service Eligibility (CSE) after rendering at least five years of “continuous efficient service.”

Oducado filed House Bill (HB) 6960 on Thursday, December 18, 2025, with the aim to give qualified government workers access to benefits, security of tenure, and more career opportunities as part of the Civil Service.

“Unlike regular or appointed government employees, casual and contractual workers do not enjoy benefits such as paid leaves, thirteenth month pay, and security of tenure,” said Oducado.

“Five years of casual or contractual employment is more than enough to prove that the employee is capable of regular employment and the benefits their peers and colleagues enjoy,” he added.

HB 6960 covers "those who are holding casual or contractual positions in the first and second levels, and who have rendered at least five years of continuous efficient service."

However, the appropriate CSE requirement should still be secured if the employee wants to be promoted.

“The Civil Service Commission will still have to formulate performance evaluation standards so that only those with ample qualifications will be given eligibility,” said Oducado. “We must account for the wealth of experience and skills acquired by workers under Job Order or Contract of Service arrangements in accordance with their well-earned status.”

"Ultimately, this bill is an act of justice," he added. "It affirms the dignity of labor, rewards efficiency, and strengthens the morale of thousands of government workers who have long stood behind the delivery of essential public services." (PR)