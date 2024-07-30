Bill seeking total ban of Pogo filed in Senate

SENATOR Joel Villanueva has filed a measure seeking the total ban of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) in the country.

In a statement, Villanueva said Senate Bill 2752 also includes repealing of the law taxing Pogos, as well as the permanent cancellation of Pogo licenses issued by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) and ecozones.

The measure aims to enforce the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) to stop all Pogos in the country considering the illegal activities attributed to it, such as human trafficking, physical abuses, kidnapping and even murder, as well as their disrespect to Philippine laws.

"Bilang pagsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos, kailangan na rin po nating siguraduhin na wala nang bakas ng Pogo sa Pilipinas," Villanueva said.

(In compliance with the directive of President Marcos, we must also make sure that there is no more trace of Pogo in the Philippines.)

"The evidence of crimes and social ills from Pogo operations immensely overwhelm the benefits the Filipinos get from the taxes they pay. Mas lamang po ang perwisyo kaysa pakinabang mula sa Pogo na humihila sa atin sa kumunoy ng kasamaan. Huwag nating panghinayangan ang pagpapalayas sa kanila," he added.

Once enacted into law, Pogos should cease their operation within 30 days.

Failure or refusal of the firms to close operations shall subject the responsible officers to imprisonment of 12 to 20 years or a fine of P100 million or both, and will subject the foreign offenders to deportation after service of sentence.

The passage of the measure will effect the repeal of Republic Act 11590, or the Act Taxing Pogo, which was signed into law in 2021, authorizing the Bureau of Internal Revenue to continue collecting the Pogo's unpaid taxes.

The Pogo tax law amended the National Internal Revenue Code to improve collection of taxes from Pogos and impose additional taxes aside from the franchise tax on their operations.

The measure also provides for a Workers' Transition Program to be implemented by the Department of Labor and Employment for the affected Filipino workers to be coordinated with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and other relevant agencies. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)