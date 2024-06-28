Bill waiving entrance exam fees for qualified students lapses into law

QUALIFIED students no longer have to shell out money in order to take college entrance examinations.

This was after the bill mandating private higher education institutions to waive college entrance examination fees and charges of qualified disadvantaged students lapsed into law on June 14, 2024.

The bill will be known as Republic Act (RA) 12006, or the Free College Entrance Examinations Act, which emphasizes the need to assist disadvantaged students who show potential for academic excellence.

Under the law, a graduating student will be eligible for the waiver of college entrance exams and charges on five conditions such as follows:

* A graduate or a graduating student must be a natural-born Filipino citizen.

* The student must belong to the top 10 percent of graduating class.

* The student must also belong to a family whose combined household income falls below the poverty threshold as defined by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

* They apply for college entrance exams to any private higher schools within the country.

* They must satisfy all the requirements of the private school.

The Commission on Higher Education (Ched) is mandated to come up with the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the law within 60 days from its effectivity in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd) and consultation with the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines, or its equivalent institution.

The agency will also determine and impose appropriate sanctions against private schools for violating the law.

Under the Constitution, the President has 30 days to sign or veto a bill transmitted to his office. A bill lapses into law when the President does not act on it within 30 days. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)