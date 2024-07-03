Billboard Philippines introduces Hot 100 charts

BILLBOARD Philippines, the country’s leading music authority, proudly presents the Philippine iteration of the coveted Hot 100 charts.

Renowned for its significance in the United States, the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 and Top Philippine Songs will now rank the biggest hit songs within the country.

Every week, Billboard Philippines will rank the top songs using a weighted formula that considers official-only streams from both subscription and ad-supported digital music services, including download sales.

The data will be compiled by Luminate, the entertainment industry’s leading data insights provider.

The Billboard Hot 100 charts will feature the biggest songs from both local and global acts in the country.

Meanwhile, The Top Philippines Songs chart is an all-Filipino ranking that highlights the 25 biggest local music hits.

Both charts will begin their weekly rankings every Wednesday, starting from July 3, 2024, via Billboard Philippines’ official website. (Kenneth King E. Gonzales, UP Cebu intern)