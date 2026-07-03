BINI named PH new tourism ambassador

P-POP girl group BINI has been appointed as the new Philippine tourism ambassador.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay confirmed the partnership on Friday, saying the agency is finalizing the details ahead of the official signing.

The DOT said it sees BINI as an ideal partner in promoting the country, noting that each member proudly represents her hometown or province and can help showcase the country's diverse culture and destinations.

Tourism Assistance Secretary Ren Sapitan said discussions with the P-pop sensation began after their historic performance at Coachella.

Tagged as the "Nation's Girl Group," BINI is composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena.

Some of their hit songs include "Pantropiko," "Salamin, Salamin," and "Karera." (With PNA)