BIR: Duterte, husband reported P85.3M in after-tax income from 2007 to 2025

VICE President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, reported a combined after-tax income of P85,343,803.23 from 2007 to 2025, according to records of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

During Duterte’s impeachment trial on Thursday, October 8, 2026, BIR lawyer Anne Marquez confirmed the amount as the couple’s combined income, net of taxes, for the period.

Marquez explained that income net of tax refers to a taxpayer’s income after deductions, expenses and taxes due.

In a press conference, lawyer Benjamin Tolosa Jr., legal spokesperson for the prosecution, said the couple’s reported after-tax income raised questions about the increase in Duterte’s declared net worth, which reached P98.656 million in her 2025 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

Duterte’s declared net worth increased by about P91.41 million from P7.25 million in 2007 to P98.66 million in 2025, exceeding the couple’s reported combined after-tax income by about P6.06 million. This comparison does not yet account for their living expenses.

“Compare this with the declared income net of taxes, which is P85.34 million. The question is, how did your net worth increase by more than the amount you declared during the same period?” Tolosa asked.

Tolosa added that the increase in net worth must also be considered alongside a taxpayer’s living expenses.

“Even if you assume that over 19 years, you spent nothing and saved all your earnings, the question still needs to be answered: Why does the increase in net worth exceed the amount declared?” he said.

Meanwhile, BIR records showed that Duterte continued to receive compensation income from the Davao City government in 2023, when she was already Vice President, according to Marquez’s testimony.

Apart from her compensation income, Duterte also reported other income amounting to P1.058 million in 2024 and P1.082 million in 2025, according to BIR documents presented during the proceedings.

Marquez said the BIR had issued a letter of authority (LOA) authorizing the examination of Duterte and Carpio’s tax records. An LOA authorizes designated revenue officers to examine a taxpayer’s books and records for tax compliance.

Under Section 6, Article VII of the Constitution, the President and Vice President are prohibited from receiving any other emolument from the government or any other source during their tenure.

The following are Duterte’s declared net-worth figures, as reflected in her SALNs, from 2007 to 2012, when she served as vice mayor and mayor of Davao City, and from 2016 to 2025, when she again served as mayor before becoming vice president:

2007 – P7,250,497.00

2008 – P18,493,616.65

2009 – P18,281,264.65

2010 – P16,242,886.65

2011 – P14,271,148.45

2012 – P22,116,101.93

2016 – P34,895,997.00

2017 – P44,828,759.00

2018 – P49,699,728.00

2019 – P55,613,051.00

2020 – P56,583,735.00

2021 – P65,308,841.00

2022 – P71,658,841.00

2023 – P77,508,841.00

2024 – P88,512,370.22

2025 – P98,656,131.20

From 2019 to 2025, Duterte’s SALNs contained no separate declarations of cash on hand or cash in bank. /TPM