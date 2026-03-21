BIR hits 100.43% of Jan-Feb collection goal

MANILA – The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has surpassed its internal collection target for the first two months of 2026, posting PHP530.055 billion in net collections.

In a statement on Friday, the bureau said the preliminary performance from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 exceeded its PHP527.775-billion goal by PHP2.280 billion, or 100.43 percent of the target, net of tax refunds.

The figures also reflect a PHP15.307-billion increase compared to the PHP514.748 billion collected during the same period in 2025.

The bureau’s performance indicates a 2.97 percent year-on-year increase in net collections, which it attributed to intensified tax administration and stronger enforcement efforts.

The BIR said the steady improvement is a result of ongoing measures to boost taxpayer compliance nationwide.

"Despite global economic headwinds, the BIR remains optimistic and firmly committed to sustaining revenue growth and meeting its 2026 goals," the bureau said.

It added it continues to pursue its mandate through a "balanced and people-centered approach," aiming to raise necessary revenues for national development while protecting the rights of taxpayers.

The bureau reiterated its support for the fiscal stability and inclusive growth agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Under the guidance of Finance Secretary Frederick Go, the BIR said it remains steadfast in advancing institutional modernization and responsive public service. (PNA)