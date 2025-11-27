BIR probes alleged extortion using letters of authority

NEWLY appointed Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Charlito Mendoza vowed on Thursday, November 27, 2025, to pursue punishment against employees involved in abuses using letters of authority (LOA).

In a press conference, Mendoza said an investigation is ongoing over claims of a money-making scheme involving the issuance of LOAs as well as mission orders.

“Kaya nga po pinapanawagan ko sa mga stakeholders natin, sa mga taxpayers natin na nakaranas ng pang-aabuso, panggigipit ng mga taga-BIR na lumapit sa amin, sa akin mismo, diretso, sa aking opisina, para makapagbigay ng detalye,” he said.

(That’s why I am calling on our stakeholders, on our taxpayers who have experienced abuse or harassment from BIR personnel, to come to us—directly to me, to my office—so they can provide details.)

Mendoza said LOAs are an essential enforcement tool of the BIR, particularly in identifying possible tax evasion activity.

The BIR earlier ordered the suspension of the issuance of LOAs and MOs, as well as all field audits and related operations.

This came after Senator Erwin Tulfo filed a resolution urging the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to investigate an alleged money-making scheme in the BIR involving LOAs.

Tulfo said five businessmen came to him and reported abuses using LOAs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)