BIR ‘saves’ P461-M in revenue from crackdown vs. illicit cigarettes

MANILA – The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Friday said sustained enforcement operations in Pampanga this month maintained an estimated PHP460.98 million in government revenue as part of its nationwide campaign against illicit tobacco.

In a news release, the BIR reported that its operations in Central Luzon, led by Regional Director Saripoden Bantog, in coordination with the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, disrupted illegal cigarette supply chains and prevented revenue leakage.

On Feb. 11, enforcement teams raided a warehouse in Barangay Panipuan, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, seizing cigarette manufacturing equipment and raw materials valued at about PHP147.6 million.

Authorities also recovered around 700,000 counterfeit excise tax stamps worth an estimated PHP48.62 million.

Verification through the BIR’s Excise Tax Stamp Authentication System confirmed the stamps were intended for illegal cigarette production and distribution.

Follow-up operations on Feb. 16 at Golden Sun 999 Industrial Park in San Simon, Pampanga, led to the seizure of 1,013 master cases of illicit cigarettes, equivalent to about 506,500 packs.

The BIR estimated the total tax liability at PHP412.36 million, inclusive of excise tax, value-added tax, surcharges, interest, administrative penalties, and inspection fees.

Commissioner of Internal Revenue Charlito Martin Mendoza said the bureau will continue pursuing those engaged in illicit trade to protect lawful revenue collection and ensure funds for essential public services are secured.

Investigations are ongoing to identify warehouse owners and other responsible parties, the BIR said.

It added that criminal and tax charges are being readied under the National Internal Revenue Code and other applicable laws. (PNA)