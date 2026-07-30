BIR submits tax records of Duterte, husband to impeachment court

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) turned over to the Senate impeachment court on Thursday, July 30, 2026, the tax records of Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Mans Carpio.

The box containing the tax records of the couple, as well as the corporations linked to them was submitted by BIR personnel following the authorization given by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Section 71 of the National Internal Revenue Code requires the approval of the president before any tax documents can be scrutinized.

On July 20, the Senate impeachment court granted the House prosecution panel's request to issue subpoenas for the financial records of Duterte, Carpio, and several businesses linked to them from 2007 to 2021.

By issuing a subpoena for the tax records of the couple and the firms linked to them, the impeachment court said it does not automatically authorize the disclosure or admission of the documents into evidence.

Trial presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the BIR commissioner may still invoke the exceptions provided under the National Internal Revenue Code, after which the court will determine the appropriate action.

Under Article I of the Articles of Impeachment, Duterte is accused of alleged irregularities in the use of P500 million in confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President, and P112.5 million in confidential funds during her time as the secretary of the Department of Education. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)