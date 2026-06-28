Bishop Bagaforo: Put God, others first, not self

INTER-RELIGIOUS Leaders Council for National Transformation (IRLCNT) lead convenor Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo on Sunday, June 28, 2026, called on the Filipino faithful, including public officials, to always put God and others first.

In his homily at the Edsa Shrine in Quezon City, Bagaforo said it is imperative for everyone to avoid prioritising themselves.

"The true disciple of Jesus is not those who are self-centered. The true Christian is not 'me' first," Bagaforo said.

"The true Christian is 'God is first and others before myself.' True life is not found in self-centeredness. It is found in giving oneself for God and others," he added.

The prelate noted how self-centeredness is considered the main root cause of evil in society.

He said there is a deeper root cause of evil than poverty, lack of education, and a shortage in opportunities.

"If we really look at it, there is another root of sins and troubles. Self-centeredness. Me. Me. Me. When a person only thinks about himself, his interests, his power, his benefits, he gradually loses concern for others," said the bishop.

"When 'me' becomes the center of everything, the problem starts. It is easy to lie. It is easy to cheat. It is easy to abuse power. It is easy to engage in corruption. This is what we see in society," Bagaforo added.

The Holy Mass at Edsa Shrine kicked off the inter-faith prayer rally against corruption.

Following the Holy Mass, hundreds of participants from different faiths and groups immediately assembled outside Edsa Shrine and marched towards the People Power Monument. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)