Bishop: Baterbonia an inspiration beyond basketball

PROSPERIDAD Bishop Ruben Labajo hailed on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia for serving as an inspiration both on and off the basketball court, ahead of his burial in his hometown of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.

In his homily during the Holy Mass for Baterbonia held at the Talacogon Municipal Gymnasium, Labajo praised him for leaving behind a legacy that goes beyond his basketball achievements.

“Bobet has become an inspiration not only to his family, but also to many young people. It was about the lives he touched,” Labajo said.

Reflecting on the legacy left by the young athlete, the prelate said he could only pray that the truth behind his tragic death would finally come out.

“Let us pray that the truth will finally prevail and be known to everyone. Let us continue to ask and seek the truth together with prayer,” he said.

In the meantime, the prelate urged Baterbonia’s family and friends to find comfort in the Lord.

“No one else can comfort us but God. Nothing will be resolved by anger and resentment,” Labajo added.

Baterbonia and teammate Divine Adili died in a drowning incident during a team-building activity of the ADMU Blue Eagles at a resort in Dipaculao, Aurora, Quezon, on June 8, 2026, when they were swept away by strong sea currents.

Their deaths sparked multiple investigations from different government agencies amid various speculations surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

Baterbonia is set to be buried on Wednesday, June 24, in his hometown cemetery, with a large crowd expected to attend the funeral. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)