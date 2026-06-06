Bishops defend Flavie vs false claims

TWO members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Saturday, June 6, 2026, came to the defense of Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, who has been accused of receiving money from the anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement, Cubao Bishop Elias Ayuban said there is no truth to allegations made against Villanueva, saying such claims are the "work of the devil."

"Disinformation is the work of the devil, the father of lies. It sows confusion, division, and mistrust, things that run contrary to the Gospel," said Ayuban.

He stressed that there is no church entrusted to the Society of the Divine Word (SVD) in Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City or anywhere in its vicinity.

"Within the Diocese of Cubao, the SVDs are present only in the Sacred Heart Parish-Shrine in Kamuning, the Sto. Niño de Violago Quasi-Parish, and the Divine Word Shrine along E. Rodriguez Avenue," said Ayuban.

For his part, Kalookan Bishop Cardinal Pablo David said he stands in support of Villanueva, citing his track record in being a man of integrity and righteousness.

"I have known Fr. Flavie for many years and have witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment to the human dignity of the poorest of the poor, especially the families of victims of violence and those who often have no one else to accompany them in their suffering. Those who know him know that his ministry has always been marked by compassion, integrity, and a profound respect for human life," said David.

He said he is also with Villanueva in his battle against such disinformation targeting those who have been vocal critics of human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

"I pray that truth, fairness, and due process will prevail, and that those who have dedicated their lives to serving the poor and defending human dignity will not be silenced or discredited by unfounded accusations," said David.

Last week, former Marine Joely Cadiao disclosed that he supposedly delivered money to Villanueva through an envelope allegedly delivered near a church in Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City, and in a suitcase supposedly delivered to an address identified as "33 Clemente."

Villanueva is the founder of the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation but became more known for helping victims of the bloody drug war of the Duterte administration. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)