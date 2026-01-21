Bishops get AI orientation

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is set to take the spotlight as members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) attend a four-day seminar, which serves as a prelude to the 131st Plenary Assembly.

In a social media post, the CBCP – Episcopal Commission on Social Communications (ECSC) said there will be an AI orientation for prelates, focusing on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in pastoral ministry and its ethical, security, and moral risks.

"There is a need for the Church to engage emerging technologies with discernment, pastoral wisdom, and moral responsibility," the CBCP – ECSC said.

"This affirms the bishops' commitment to guide the faithful wisely amid rapid technological change, ensuring that innovation always serves evangelization, truth, and human dignity," it added.

The AI seminar comes ahead of the 131st CBCP Plenary Assembly, set at the Pope Pius XII Catholic Center in Manila from January 24 to 26.

The forthcoming plenary meeting will be the first presided over by CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa and Vice President Archbishop Julius Tonel of Zamboanga since they assumed their posts on December 1, 2025.

As of Tuesday, at the start of the seminar, a total of 70 prelates were present at the Pope Pius XII Catholic Center.

Currently, the CBCP has a total membership of 83 active bishops, 42 retired bishops, and four diocesan administrators. (MAP)