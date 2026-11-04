BJMP denies allegations on Romualdez’s regular exit from QC Jail

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) denied on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the claims of columnist Ramon Tulfo that former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez had been sneaking out of the Quezon City Jail.

In a press conference, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said that, based on information forwarded to Malacañang by BJMP spokesperson Jail Superintendent Jayrex Bustinera, there was no reported power outage at the QC Jail over the past month.

“Ang sabi po niya, yung CCTV ng kulungan kung saan naka-detain si dating speaker Martin Romualdez ay connected po sa BJMP. So kita po nila ang movement. So nung na-review ang CCTV, walang nakitang power outage for the past one month. Last movement po na nakita sa CCTV ay ‘yung paglabas ni dating speaker Martin Romualdez sa kanyang last hearing noong October 12,” said Castro.

(He said that the CCTV of the jail where former Speaker Martin Romualdez is detained is connected to the BJMP. So they can see the movement. When the CCTV was reviewed, no power outage was seen for the past one month. The last movement seen on CCTV was former Speaker Martin Romualdez going out for his last hearing on October 12.)

In a social media post, Tulfo said that, according to his source, Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion allegedly switches off the facility's electricity whenever Romualdez leaves and returns to prevent CCTV footage from being recorded.

He said Romualdez supposedly uses the jail's back stairs, where an ambulance allegedly waits to transport him.

“Pareho sa ginagawa noon kay [former senator Bong Revilla], noong bago siya nakapag-bail, kapag nagpapasok ng Vivamax girls. Pinapapatay ni Warden ang ilaw ng buong jail upang palabasin na may brownout,” Tulfo said.

(Similar to what was done before to [former senator Bong Revilla], before he was able to post bail, when they let Vivamax girls in. The Warden turns off the lights of the entire jail to make it look like there is a brownout.)

“Ewan daw kung Vivamax boys o girls ang pinapapasok para kay [Senator Jinggoy Estrada], sabi ng aking naughty tweety bird,” he added.

(They said they don’t know if Vivamax boys or girls are being let in for [Senator Jinggoy Estrada], said my naughty tweety bird.)

Castro said BJMP Director Jail Director Efren Nemeño immediately ordered the conduct of an investigation into the allegations.

The BJMP assures the public of its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and equal treatment of all persons deprived of liberty without distinction or special privilege.

Castro said the administration will not allow any special privilege to be accorded to Romualdez, who is the President's cousin.

“Hindi pwedeng ang isang tao, grupo ng tao, ay mas lalamang sa ordinaryong tao. Pantay-pantay po dapat ang pagtrato kahit anuman ang posisyon mo, kahit anuman ang relasyon mo, kahit anuman ang kulay mo,” she said.

(“It cannot be that one person, or a group of people, will have an advantage over an ordinary person. Treatment should be equal regardless of your position, your relationship, or your color.)

Castro warned those spreading false information, which she believes is aimed at discrediting the administration.

“So, huwag po natin palabasin na gano'n dahil alam natin na si Speaker Romualdez ay isa sa malaking, isa sa big fish na tinututukan para malaman natin ang katotohanan. But still, sabi nga natin, lahat po ng may kaso sa ngayon, hindi naman nangangahulugan na lahat sila ay maaari ng guilty. Depende po yan sa kanila magiging depensa. Pero para sirain ang ahensya na nagbabantay kay Representative Martin Romualdez, wag nyo naman po ang gawin. Kasi kasiraan din po yan sa buong bansa. Kasi ang fake news na ginagawa nyo, kapag hindi po natugunan agad, lumalabas na totoo kahit na hindi,” she added.

(So, let's not make it appear that way because we know that Speaker Romualdez is one of the big fish being focused on so that we can know the truth. But still, as we said, everyone facing charges right now—it doesn't mean that all of them are necessarily guilty. That depends on their defense. But to ruin the agency guarding Representative Martin Romualdez, please don't do that. Because that is also a blemish on the entire country. Because the fake news you are creating, if not addressed immediately, comes out looking true even when it isn't.)

Romualdez is facing a P7.4 billion plunder charge, which stemmed from a web of alleged illegal schemes to siphon public funds. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)