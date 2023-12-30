Black Nazarene grand procession to return in 2024

AFTER a three-year absence, the grand procession of the Black Nazarene is set to make a comeback during the 2024 feast of the black image of Christ.

Based on the calendar of activities released by the Quiapo Church, the "Traslacion" will be among the activities for its annual feast on January 9.

The "Traslacion" is known as the grand procession, wherein the transfer of the Black Nazarene from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church is being re-enacted.

For decades, the grand procession of the Black Nazarene has been held every January 9 with hundreds of thousands of devotees joining the activity.

Since 2021, however, the grand procession has been shelved by church officials due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

During the 2023 Feast of the Black Nazarene, the Quiapo Church introduced the "Walk of Faith" procession, which excludes the centuries-old image of the black Christ.

The "Walk of Faith" noticeably gathered fewer devotees and was completed in a much shorter time than the grand procession, which usually lasted for an entire day.

According to the Quiapo Church, the procession route will begin at the Quirino Grandstand; Right to Katigbak Drive (left side); Right to Padre Burgos Street through Finance Road; Straight to Ayala Bridge; Left to Palanca Street; Right to Quezon Boulevard; Right to Arlegui Street; Right to Fraternal Street; Right to Vergara Street; Left to Duque de Alba Street; Left to Castillejos Street; Left to Farnecio Street; Right to Arlegui Street; Left to Nepomuceno Street; Left to Conception Aguila Street; Right to Carcer Street; Right to Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen; Left to Bilibid Viejo through Gonzalo Puyat; Left to J.P. de Guzman Street; Right to Hidalgo Street; Left to Quezon Boulevard; Right to Palanca Street through under Quezon Bridge; and Right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church.

The "Traslacion" will be preceded by the vigil and programs to be held at the Quirino Grandstand beginning January 8 at 6 p.m.

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is set to preside over the midnight Mass on January 9, also at the Quirino Grandstand.

After the Mass, the overnight vigil shall be continued until before the grand procession.

Over at the Quiapo Church, fiesta Masses will be held every hour from 3 p.m. of January 8 to 11 pm of January 9. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)