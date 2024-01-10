Black Nazarene Traslacion 2024 ‘generally peaceful’

THE just concluded Traslacion 2024, which is the highlight of the Feast of the Black Nazarene held on Tuesday, January 9, 2023, has been “generally peaceful,” according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Generally peaceful except for some reported minor illnesses and injuries sustained by devotees and other spectators,” PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The Philippine Red Cross said 643 individuals were attended to by their teams for medical assistance, including six who sustained injuries or lost consciousness.

The Department of Health (DOH) said they attended to 453 individuals in need of medical attention, including one who suffered from a suspected heart attack.

The return of the Traslacion, or the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic took 15 hours.

The Quiapo Church said over 6.5 million devotees attended the activities related to the Feast of the Black Nazarene, including the pahalik or the kissing of the image at the Quirino Grandstand.

Manila Police District (MPD) Deputy Director for Operations Police Colonel Roderico Roy Jr. said no major untoward incident was recorded during the religious activity.

Roy also noted that devotees who joined the Traslacion are now more obedient except for several young men who tried to climb up the carriage of the image despite prohibitions. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)