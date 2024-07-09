BLACKPINK Jennie issues apology amid vaping controversy

This incident sparked controversy online, given that smoking and vaping indoors is illegal in South Korea. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AFP that they already received a formal complaint related to the incident.

Following the backlash, Jennie issued an apology statement via her agency, ODDATELIER or OA Entertainment.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie's actions in the content released on the 2nd,” the statement said. “Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff.”

OA Entertainment also said in the statement that the K-pop idol has already apologized personally to all the staff on-site that may have been affected. They also apologized to the fans who may have been disappointed with the incident.

“We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

Jennie is part of South Korea’s most successful K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, with their released songs trending among local and international audiences. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban Intern)