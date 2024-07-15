Blackpink’s Lisa faces plagiarism claim

LISA Manoban was accused of committing plagiarism following the release of her latest solo single, “Rockstar,” last month due to alleged similarities with Travis Scott’s “FE!N” music video.

“Rockstar” marks Lisa’s highly anticipated first solo comeback after she established her own label, LLOUD Company. However, the hype surrounding her single has been overshadowed by claims made by Gabriel Moses, the director of Travis Scott’s “FE!N” music video.

Moses took to social media to air his allegations against Lisa.

He said that Lisa’s team had reached out to him to ask if his work could be used as a reference in her music video, but despite receiving a decline, the team continued to do so without his permission.

Moses backed his allegations by posting a side-by-side comparison of the scenes from both music videos, highlighting the editing style he believes to be strikingly similar to his.

Travis Scott’s “FE!N” music video was released three months prior to Lisa’s “Rockstar.”

Moses has demanded acknowledgment and proper due credit. He set a deadline until the end of July for Lisa and her team to address his concerns and respond accordingly.

Lisa has yet to issue an official statement about the plagiarism allegation. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)