BLE: Demand high for production workers

OVER 5,000 jobs as production workers are up for grabs due to high vacancies in the country, the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) said.

Based on the data from BLE, the top job vacancy is for production workers during the period of January 1 to 5.

A total of 5,162 vacancies for production workers are registered with the BLE.

This is followed by the demand for 4,577 customer service assistants, the agency said.

There are also 3,294 job vacancies for call center agents.

The BLE said staff nurses are also in demand with 2,210 job vacancies.

Completing the top 5 are demands for domestic helpers with 1,296 vacancies.

The BLE said the data is based on the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Employment Information System (PEIS) sourced nationwide.

Also serving as a source of information by BLE are those from the government-run job matching portal, PhilJobNet. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)