Blessed Takayama 'miracles' under probe

IS BLESSED Takayama Ukon on his way to becoming a saint soon?

This became entirely possible as the Vatican is now investigating the "miracles" of the 17th century Catholic Samurai and martyr who died in the Philippines in 1614.

“We pray that the investigation of Ukon’s miracles will be completed and approved at least within the next year or two,” said Cardinal Thomas Aquinas Manyo Maeda of Osaka during the commemoration of the 409th anniversary of Ukon’s arrival in the Philippines held at the Manila Cathedral on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Without providing additional details, the Japanese cardinal expressed hopes that the probe will be aided by their counterparts in the Archdiocese of Manila.

"We hope that we can pray and work together with the people of the Archdiocese of Manila, especially with the Archbishop of Manila," said Maeda, who is in Manila with 30 Japanese pilgrims to retrace Ukon's footsteps.

In 1614, Ukon and 350 Catholics were exiled to Manila due to the Edo Shogunate’s ban on Christianity.

He died in Intramuros, Manila after only 44 days due to a “tropical ailment.”

By 1634, Ukon was proposed for sainthood by the Manila archdiocese, thereby becoming the Philippine Church’s first “Servant of God.”

In 2017, Ukon was beatified by Pope Francis during a Mass in Osaka, giving him the title "Blessed."

In 2018, the Manila City Council passed a resolution declaring every December 21 as “Blessed Takayama Ukon Day” in the nation’s capital. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)