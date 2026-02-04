Blue Ribbon draft urges plunder charges vs Escudero, Villanueva, Estrada, Co

A DRAFT report from the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, has recommended the filing of plunder and other criminal charges against Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Joel Villanueva, Jinggoy Estrada, resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co, and several others over alleged irregularities in multibillion-peso flood control projects.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, February 4, 2025, Lacson confirmed the leaked partial report of the panel, which stemmed from a series of hearings it conducted on the anomalous implementation of flood control projects across several regions, where lawmakers and government officials were questioned about alleged budget insertions, “ghost” projects, and kickback schemes.

The report also recommends the filing of plunder, malversation of public funds, and direct bribery charges against former Senator Bong Revilla, former congresswoman Mitch Cajayon Uy, and former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

“Yun nga (may nag-leak), parang galing sa office ni Senator Lapid. Mamaya, tatanungin ko bakit, kasi ang binigyan lang namin ng kopya ‘yung mga nanghingi. And I’m sure hindi manggagaling ‘yung leak doon sa aking opisina because they were very careful in the handling of the document, kasi alam naming unofficial ’yon,” Lacson said.

(That’s what happened—there was a leak, and it seemed to have come from Senator Lapid’s office. I’ll ask about it later, because we only gave copies to those who requested them. And I’m sure the leak did not come from my office because they were very careful in handling the document, since we knew it was unofficial.)

The partial report was initially signed by senators including Juan Miguel Zubiri, JV Ejercito, Win Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Bam Aquino, and Kiko Pangilinan.

However, Zubiri, Ejercito, and Gatchalian later withdrew their signatures to allow further study.

In another interview with reporters, Lacson defended the draft and reiterated that the Blue Ribbon panel’s recommendations reflect “practical realities on the ground,” noting that many of the personalities recommended for charges are already subjects of preliminary investigations or have existing warrants.

Lacson said the report was prepared by committee staff under the guidance of senior legal counsel, and that he stands by its content.

“As chairman, I take full responsibility for the content,” Lacson said, adding that inputs from Senate leadership, including Senate President Vicente Sotto III, were incorporated into the draft.

He insisted the draft’s recommendations align with ongoing legal actions of the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman, including cases already under preliminary investigation.

“Kung sa mga amendments na papasok sa aming discussion mamaya merong kokontra sa realities on the ground, medyo may problema kami because the committee report itself will not be aligned with what is actually happening sa ground,” Lacson said.

(If the amendments that will come up in our discussion later run counter to the realities on the ground, then we will have a problem because the committee report itself will not be aligned with what is actually happening on the ground.)

“Hindi ko ’yon i-sponsor. I’m not willing to sponsor something na hindi ako naniniwala at hindi aligned sa reality,” he added.

(I will not sponsor that. I’m not willing to sponsor something I do not believe in and that is not aligned with reality.)

The partial report still has to be signed and approved by at least 11 senators; otherwise, there will be no official committee report.

Of those recommended to be charged by the panel, only Co has a standing arrest warrant over the anomalous P289-million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

Revilla, on the other hand, has already been arrested and is currently detained at the New Quezon City Jail over an anomalous flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)