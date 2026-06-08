Blue Ribbon seeks orderly reset of flood control probe

MANILA – The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Monday moved to place its flood control inquiry back under formal institutional channels, opening a public consultation and organizational meeting following questions over the validity of a June 4 proceeding in which former bodyguards of fugitive lawmaker Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co surfaced with fresh allegations.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo, who presided over the meeting, said the panel would seek updates from executive agencies while also addressing the circumstances surrounding the June 4 "press conference" held at the Senate session hall.

Tulfo said the activity was presented to the public as a Blue Ribbon proceeding despite having no authorization from the duly recognized committee chairperson or the Office of the Acting Senate President.

“Simply put, it was not a legitimate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing. It was irregular, a ‘hao shao,’ a make-believe investigation masquerading as an official Senate proceeding,” Tulfo said.

The meeting, however, proceeded without Co’s 18 former bodyguards, their lawyer, Levito Baligod, and former Quezon City congressman Mike Defensor, all of whom had been invited to attend.

Senate President Pro Tempore and Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said their absence deprived senators of the opportunity to test the allegations in an official forum.

“Nakakadismaya po dahil kung alam ng mga invited guests, particularly po yung 18 bodyguards, na sa loob ng kanilang puso ay alam nila ang katotohanan, eh dapat pumunta po sila dito para ipamahagi at ishare sa ating lahat ang katotohanan (It is disappointing because if the invited guests, particularly the 18 bodyguards, know in their hearts that they hold the truth, then they should have appeared here to share that truth with everyone),” Gatchalian said.

He said he had prepared questions after reviewing their sworn statements, citing what he described as “inconsistencies” and “gaps” that needed clarification.

“Hindi po puwedeng pumili kung saan sila pupunta at magsalita. Hindi po puwedeng pumili kung sino ang kakausapin nila, kung kakampi man o hindi (They cannot choose where they will appear and speak. They cannot choose whom to talk to, whether that person is an ally or not),” he added.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Blue Ribbon vice chairperson, said Monday’s proceedings were being conducted as a consultation and organizational meeting rather than a formal committee hearing to ensure an orderly transition and the continuity of the panel’s work pending completion of its reorganization.

Pangilinan maintained that the June 3 plenary session convened by 12 senators, including the election of Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore and Tulfo as Blue Ribbon chairperson, was lawful and consistent with the Constitution, Senate rules and jurisprudence.

He said the June 4 activity was “illegal, void ab initio,” and had no binding effect.

Tulfo said the committee’s task is to ensure that serious allegations are anchored in evidence and reliable testimony, not on claims presented without documents, receipts, or concrete proof.

He also apologized to members of the Senate media who were accused of being paid hacks during the earlier proceeding, saying journalists help preserve the dignity of the institution by keeping senators accountable to the public. (PNA)